Help Wanted: State Seeks Volunteers for Bike and Pedestrian Board

Editor's note: The following news brief is an edited version of a MassDOT press release.

The Commonwealth is looking for volunteers to join the Massachusetts Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board (MABPAB), an official state organization that advises MassDOT and other state agencies on improving conditions for walking and bicycling.

The Board generally meets every other month, with virtual attendance options available. Meetings typically include opportunities for members to weigh in on statewide transportation policy initiatives, and receive updates on local or regional infrastructure projects and policies.

In addition to representatives from government agencies, like MassDOT, the Dept. of Conservation and Recreation, and the MBTA, the Board also includes representatives from statewide advocacy groups like MassBike and WalkMassachusetts, plus members of the public representing four groups:

Bicycling organization representatives

Bicycle users

Bicycle industry representative

Pedestrians

Board membership is a volunteer position, and nominees will be appointed or a two-year term beginning this fall.

Candidates should be residents of Massachusetts, and will be subject to a standard background check.

To get a better sense of what the Board does, you can also join its May meeting on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

To Apply

Interested candidates should email or send a resume and letter of interest to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation at mabpab@dot.state.ma.us or by mail to MABPAB, State Transportation Building, 10 Park Plaza, Suite 4150, Boston, MA 02116.

The resume should include contact information, including mailing address, email address and a phone number.

The cover letter should include information on:

What public seat you are applying for (i.e. bicycle organization representative, pedestrian representative);

Your background (work and/or life experience) that relates to the mission of the Board;

What, if any, groups you will be formally representing while serving on the Board;

What you would like to contribute to the Board.

Please apply by June 13, 2025 to be considered.

If you have any questions about the Board, contact MABPAB@dot.state.ma.us.