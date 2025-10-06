Boston Police Respond to Two Fatal Crashes Within 12 Hours

Drivers killed two victims and seriously injured a third in two separate crashes on Sunday night and Monday morning, according to Boston Police.

The first killing occurred around 9:37 p.m. Sunday evening, when police responded to reports that a driver had struck two pedestrians on South Huntington Ave. near the Back of the Hill Green Line station.

Then on Monday morning, just before 8 a.m., Boston Police responded to another fatal crash near the corner of Albany Street and Massachusetts Avenue, when a Boston University shuttle bus struck and killed a pedestrian in the heart of the Boston Medical Center campus.

Sunday evening: South Huntington Avenue

In the first crash, on Sunday evening, Boston Police told StreetsblogMASS that there were two victims. One victim, an unidentified 77-year-old woman, was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital. A second victim, a 39-year-old woman, was still in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

Footage from the crash scene on Sunday evening from Boston 25 News shows a crumpled walker among other crash debris scattered next to an MBTA bus stop on the side of South Huntington Avenue.

The crash remains under investigation, but police say that the suspected driver fled the scene, and their vehicle was was later found unoccupied nearby on Huntington Avenue.

A City of Boston map of crash incidents on Huntington and South Huntington Avenues between 2020 and 2024. Note the higher proportions of pedestrian crashes near the mixed-traffic Green Line stops, like Fenwood Road, Mission Park, and Back of the Hill. Courtesy of the Boston Transportation Department.

The crash site is located next to the Back of the Hill apartments, an income-restricted apartment complex for elderly and disabled tenants.

This segment of South Huntington Avenue is also the last remaining area of the city Green Line trains load and unload passengers in the middle of the roadway.

The City of Boston and MBTA are currently redesigning this segment of South Huntington Avenue to remove those hazards.

In 2022, the City of Boston redesigned an adjacent segment of South Huntington Avenue to narrow the roadway and create separated bike lanes. But those changes did not extend north of Heath Street, where Sunday's crash occurred.

Monday morning on Mass. Ave.

In the second fatal crash, on Monday morning, Boston police responded just before 8 a.m. to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian near the corner of Albany Street and Massachusetts Avenue.

There, officers found that the driver of a Boston University shuttle bus had struck and trapped a pedestrian under their bus.

The victim died on the scene, according to Boston Police.

Boston's Homicide Unit and Fatal Collision Investigation Team are actively investigating the incident, a police spokesperson told StreetsblogMASS.

Massachusetts Avenue in the vicinity of Boston Medical Center ranks among the deadliest places in the City of Boston, according to the city's Vision Zero crash data.

Since the beginning of 2020, drivers have killed six other pedestrians and one person riding a bike along the two block segment of Massachusetts Avenue between Melnea Cass Blvd. and Harrison Avenue.