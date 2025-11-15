Skip to Content
MBTA

T Suspends Quincy, Braintree Red Line Branch Nov. 15-23

10:22 AM EST on November 15, 2025

A horizontal strip diagram of the MBTA's Red Line between JFK/UMass (at left) and Braintree (at right) showing service alternatives during the November 15 – 23 closure of the Braintree branch. A dotted black line connects (from left to right) the North Quincy, Wollaston, Quincy Center, Quincy Adams, and Braintree stops, indicating bus shuttle service. A purple line parallel to the red line indicates the Old Colony commuter rail lines, which stops at JFK/UMass, Quincy Center, and Braintree. At the bottom of the map is the Ashmont branch of the Red Line, which will operate as usual.

Service alternatives during the November 15 – 23 2025 closure of the Braintree branch. Courtesy of the MBTA.

The MBTA is suspending the Braintree Branch of the Red Line Braintree Branch between North Quincy and Braintree for nine days, November 15 – 23, for track maintenance.

During the closure, the T will offer free, accessible bus shuttles connecting all the closed stations between North Quincy and Braintree. The T warns riders to plan for additional travel time for shuttle rides – at least 35 additional minutes of travel between North Quincy and Braintree.

For a faster alternative, the T will also offer fare-free rides between Braintree, Quincy Center, JFK/UMass, and South Station on the Fall River/New BedfordKingston, and Greenbush regional rail lines (sometimes collectively referred to as the Old Colony lines). Schedules are available on mbta.com/CR.

The T will collect regular Commuter Rail fares for trips beyond the Braintree station.  

In a press release, the MBTA said that the closure will allow for "full-depth track replacement work and signal modernizations at the Quincy Center crossover, which is an area of complicated track that connects the main Braintree Branch to subway car storage track areas nearby."

The T also hopes to take advantage of the closure to accomplish other projects, including security system upgrades, bridge project work and inspections, and station cleaning.

Read More:

