Crashes

Driver Kills Rockport Man In Downtown Gloucester

According to the Essex County District Attorney's office, the killing occurred in the dark shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning near the intersection of Rogers Street and Manuel F. Lewis Street.

5:05 PM EST on December 3, 2025

A view down a two-lane city street lined with on-street parking. A painted bike lane is on the right, and a "25 mph" speed limit sign. A large industrial building dominates the right side of the image, and on the left side of the street is a senior center.

Rogers Street in downtown Gloucester. Courtesy of Google Street View.

A pickup truck driver is suspected of striking and killing Randy Streeter, a 57 year-old Rockport man, in an early-morning crash in downtown Gloucester on Tuesday.

Gloucester Fire Department personnel transported Streeter to Addison Gilbert Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Gloucester Fire Department personnel transported Streeter to Addison Gilbert Hospital, where he was declared dead.

An Essex County District Attorney's spokesperson did not answer questions from StreetsblogMASS about whether they plan to pursue any charges, the identity of the suspect, or whether the suspect has had their driver's license suspended.

The spokesperson would only say that the driver of a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck remained on the scene in the aftermath of the crash, and that the incident is still under investigation.

Crash scene located in heart of downtown Gloucester

Rogers Street has a 25 mph speed limit, and runs parallel to Main Street in downtown Gloucester. It serves as an informal dividing line between the retail district along Main Street and the working waterfront along Gloucester's harbor.

The intersection where Streeter died, at the corner of Rogers and Manuel F. Lewis Street, has a senior center located on the western side of the street and a cold storage warehouse on the east (waterfront) side of the street.

The intersection is about one block away from Gorton's Seafood Center, a major employer.

The intersection has two marked crosswalks – one on Rogers Street, and one on Manuel F. Lewis – and a single painted on-street bike lane on the eastbound side of Rogers Street.

According to MassDOT's IMPACT crash database, there have been four fatal crashes in Gloucester since the beginning of 2020, but those other crashes have all been on busier suburban roads and highways on the city's outskirts.

The state's crash database records 21 crashes since the start of 2020 that were within 250 feet of the intersection of Manuel F. Lewis and Rogers Street.

Four of those crashes caused a non-fatal injury to at least one victim, and two of them involved a pedestrian.

