SYSTEMWIDE SLOW ZONE: State Oversight Agency Sets 25 MPH Speed Limit On Subways

Late Thursday night, the MBTA announced that it would establish a speed limits between 10 and 25 miles per hour on all of its subway and light rail lines at the behest of the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities.

“The MBTA has announced speed restrictions between 10-25 miles per hour on the Red, Orange, Blue, and Green Lines effective immediately,” according to a late night press statement from the MBTA. “The speed restrictions are the result of findings following a recent site visit of the Red Line between Ashmont and Savin Hill by the Department of Public Utilities.”

The Department of Public Utilities (DPU) is allegedly the state agency that’s responsible for safety on the MBTA’s rail lines. However, after a detailed safety inspection from the Federal Transit Administration last year, federal inspectors excoriated the DPU’s regulators for failing to perform their responsibilities.

As a result of that safety inspection, the Federal Transit Administration required the MBTA and DPU to submit “corrective action plans” to address their deficiencies.

On February 3, the feds approved the DPU’s corrective action plan, which included an updated strategy for the DPU “to support field observations, audits, and inspections of MBTA’s rail transit system to identify safety deficiencies and require their immediate resolution.”

StreetsblogMASS has asked the MBTA whether the DPU’s Red Line site visit, which precipitated the systemwide slowdown, is related to the agency’s new corrective action plan. This story will be updated when we hear a response.

The T’s leadership will also hold a press conference on the systemwide slow zone at 10 a.m. on Friday.