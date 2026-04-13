Eyes On the Street: Bikes, Pedestrians, and Buses Get More Space In Sullivan Square
MassDOT is wrapping up a multi-year bridge replacement project near Sullivan Square that has given transit riders, pedestrians, and bike commuters some significant improvements through the highway interchange that divides East Somerville from Sullivan Square.
8:52 AM EDT on April 13, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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