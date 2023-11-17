Vigils Across Massachusetts This Weekend Will Memorialize Victims of Traffic Violence

This weekend, safety advocacy groups across Massachusetts from Pittsfield to Boston will gather for the World Day of Remembrance, an international event to recognize victims of traffic crashes.
The number of people killed on Massachusetts roadways has set new records for two consecutive years. 430 people died on public roadways in Massachusetts in 2022, and roughly 300 people have died in crashes so far in 2023.
On Friday, members of the Massachusetts Vision Zero Coalition, which includes groups like WalkMassachusetts and the Livable Streets Alliance, laid over 2,000 yellow flowers on the steps of the Massachusetts State House, with one blossom to honor each person killed or seriously injured in a traffic crash in 2023.
"We have straightforward ways to make our roads safer," said Catherine Gleason of LivableStreets Alliance in a press statement. "Focusing on improving road conditions and infrastructure will have a marked improvement on everyone’s experience and safety, including drivers’.”
- Quincy: MassBike and Quincycles will co-hosting a ghost bike ceremony at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 18 in honor of Li Dian Wu, who was killed by a driver in September. Learn more here or email galen@massbike.org.
- Advocacy groups in Somerville, Cambridge, Arlington and Medford will host an event on Sunday, November 19th from 2:30pm-4:00pm at the Dilboy Field Tennis Court Parking Lot Rt 16, Alewife Brook Parkway. Find more information on their Facebook.
- WalkBike Worcester will host a vigil on Sunday the 19th at 3:00 pm at the First Unitarian Church, 90 Main Street. Newly-promoted MassDOT Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt is expected to attend. Find more information or RSVP on Facebook.
- Springfield: WalkBike Springfield and the Holyoke Bike and Pedestrian Committee will host an event honoring those who have died in Hampden County on Sunday at 1pm on the steps of the Springfield Central Library, at 220 State Street, Springfield.
- Pittsfield: the Berkshire Bike Path Council, City of Pittsfield, and the Pittsfield Community Design Center will host a walk and vigil in downtown Pittsfield on Sunday. The walk will begin at the Pittsfield Community Design Center (429 North St.) at 9:30 am and will head to Pittsfield City Hall for the vigil.
- Andover: Sidney’s Rainbow Run, presented by Feaster Five will be held on Thursday, November 23rd. This run is in memory of 5 year old Sidney Mae Olson, who was hit and killed in a crosswalk in downtown Andover last May. For World Day of Remembrance, Sidney’s parents are encouraging families to participate in this Kids Run to honor Sidney and to bring more awareness to road safety. Register here: https://feasterfive.com/