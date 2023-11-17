Vigils Across Massachusetts This Weekend Will Memorialize Victims of Traffic Violence

This weekend, safety advocacy groups across Massachusetts from Pittsfield to Boston will gather for the World Day of Remembrance, an international event to recognize victims of traffic crashes.

The number of people killed on Massachusetts roadways has set new records for two consecutive years. 430 people died on public roadways in Massachusetts in 2022, and roughly 300 people have died in crashes so far in 2023.

On Friday, members of the Massachusetts Vision Zero Coalition, which includes groups like WalkMassachusetts and the Livable Streets Alliance, laid over 2,000 yellow flowers on the steps of the Massachusetts State House, with one blossom to honor each person killed or seriously injured in a traffic crash in 2023.

"We have straightforward ways to make our roads safer," said Catherine Gleason of LivableStreets Alliance in a press statement. "Focusing on improving road conditions and infrastructure will have a marked improvement on everyone’s experience and safety, including drivers’.”