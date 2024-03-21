MBTA to Suspend Red Line Service In Dorchester This Weekend

The MBTA will suspend service this Saturday and Sunday (March 23 and 24) on two segments of the Red Line, between Broadway and Ashmont stations on the Ashmont Branch and Broadway and North Quincy on the Braintree Branch.

The first new CRRC-manufactured Red Line train waits at Alewife station on January 6, 2023. Courtesy of the MBTA.

This suspension will take place so that MBTA crews can perform necessary work to advance the Dorchester Avenue Bridge Replacement Project. This bridge was built in 1925 and was last updated in 1975, so this project will replace this bridge to protect its structural integrity and ensure a safer and more reliable Red Line service experience.

The T will also close the same segments of the Red Line for the weekend of March 30-31 for additional bridge work.

Here are some tips to still get around during the Red Line closures:

There will be free and accessible shuttle bus service that will make stops at all of the stations between Broadway and Ashmont and Broadway and North Quincy. More information from the MBTA can be found here

The fare gates will be open at Broadway and North Quincy stations, signifying free fare. Riders who board the Mattapan Line trolleys at Ashmont station also do not have to pay a fare for their ride.

Plan extra time in commutes to anticipate longer than normal wait times for trains.

Riders can also find information on service changes via in-station signage, in-station public announcements, at mbta.com/alerts, speaking to Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff on-site, subscribing to T-Alerts or following the MBTA on X (formerly known as Twitter) @MBTA, @MBTA_CR, and @MBTA_CR_Alerts.