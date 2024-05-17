Skip to Content
Events

June 10 Event: Can You Put a Price on Congestion in Boston?

3:20 PM EDT on May 17, 2024

A blurred image of a highway toll gantry with cars passing beneath, with a London "Congestion Charge Zone" sign superimposed along the right edge of the image.

Illustration courtesy of the GBH Forum Network.

After years of advocacy and planning, the Board of NYC's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) recently approved the city's congestion pricing program, which will start on June 30 and help the city finance major upgrades to its transit system. With approximately 60 percent of 25,000 public comments showing support for the policy, it's evident that the New York region is ready for change.

Join StreetsblogMASS and GBH Forum Network on June 10 at the Boston Public Library for a panel discussion on congestion pricing. Should we consider congestion pricing in Massachusetts? What can we learn from New York? Is this an opportunity to spur investment in transit, put Massachusetts back on track to meet our climate goals, and create a more equitable region? How will Massachusetts be able to deal with any adverse impacts other cities have encountered?

StreetsblogMASS editor Christian MilNeil will moderate a conversation with Boston Globe reporter Taylor Dolven, New York City journalist and StreetsblogNYC contributor John Surico, and Reggie Ramos, the Executive Director of Transportation for Massachusetts.

Register here to join us in person on June 10.

The event will be hosted at the GBH Studio in the Boston Public Library at 700 Boylston Street (next to the Boylston Green Line station). The conversation will also be broadcast live on Zoom, and later on the GBH Forum Network.

