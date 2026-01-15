Skip to Content
Lynn, Somerville, and Providence Win National Recognition for ‘Best New Bike Lanes’

9:22 AM EST on January 15, 2026

A garden full of grasses and pink coneflowers lines the curb of a city street through a residential neighborhood. In the foreground, on the near side of the garden, is a sidewalk with a newly-planted tree next to an asphalt-paved bike lane. On the far side of the garden, a white SUV travels on the street. Behind the car is a red-painted crosswalk marked with two diamond street signs.

A new stormwater filtration garden provides a buffer between motor vehicle traffic and the bike lane and sidewalk along Summer Street in Somerville.

PeopleForBikes, a national advocacy organization for bike transportation, has honored the cities of Lynn, Providence, and Somerville for building three of the nation's "best bike lanes" in 2025.

The three New England honorees were the new Northern Strand Trail downtown extension on Market Street and the Lynnway in Lynn, the Summer Street bike lane on Spring Hill in Somerville, and the Kinsley Avenue greenway in Providence.

The organization noted that all three projects go above and beyond by integrating multiple public benefits in addition to improving transportation and safety.

For instance, both the Lynnway and Summer Street projects removed a considerable amount of asphalt to create on-street gardens that absorb stormwater runoff and make their cities' sewer systems more resilient in large storms.

"These new bike lanes combine physical separation with placemaking, integrating features like public art, landscaping, and transit connections to create vibrant community spaces that benefit everyone, not just those who ride," wrote the organization.

New England took up a disproportional share of the list: out of ten projects highlighted, two were in Massachusetts, plus one in Rhode Island. The list also features two projects in California, plus projects in Minneapolis, Seattle, Madison Wis., Columbia S.C., and Tempe Ariz.

