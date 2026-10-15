Driver Pleads Guilty, Sentenced to Prison for 2024 Homicide of John Corcoran
"The defendant deprived my family of a man who wanted nothing more than to be part of their lives – our lives," said Jack Corcoran, the victim's son.
5:22 PM EDT on October 15, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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