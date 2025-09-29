Driver Causes Yet Another Life-Threatening Crash On Boston’s Hyde Park Avenue

Early Monday morning, a driver struck and inflicted serious injuries to a pedestrian on Hyde Park Avenue.

Boston EMS responded to the crash near 766 Hyde Park Avenue, about 400 feet north of the street's intersection with American Legion Highway, shortly after midnight.

Boston EMS subsequently transported the victim to a local hospital, where they are reportedly in critical condition.

Police declined to provide additional information, such as the identity of the victim or the suspect, and whether the suspect will be arraigned on any criminal charges.

According to a Boston Police incident report, police towed the driver's vehicle, a Honda CR-V, and are holding it as evidence.

Crash site ranks among Boston's most dangerous streets

Hyde Park Avenue has been in the headlines often in the past year, as Mayor Wu's administration has postponed long-planned safety improvements along the corridor.

The segment of Hyde Park Avenue where this morning's crash occurred ranks among the worst streets in the city for serious injury-causing crashes.

The current design of Hyde Park Avenue offers a wide layout for high-speed motor vehicle traffic, with four lanes for motor vehicles plus two lanes of on-street parking. It's a street design that the City of Boston has acknowledged is unsafe in other neighborhoods, especially for pedestrians.

At an August 6 Boston City Council meeting, Councilor Benjamin Weber, who represents Roslindale and Jamaica Plain, told his colleagues that there had been “a long planning process for improving Hyde Park Avenue, with very little action.”

Weber and his colleagues have scheduled a neighborhood City Council hearing next week, on October 6, to discuss safety on the northernmost segment of Hyde Park Avenue near the Forest Hills T station.

The public hearing will be next Monday at the Boston Teachers Union School on Walk Hill Street, from 6 to 8 p.m.

This story will be updated if we receive additional information about Monday's crash.

Read more StreetsblogMASS coverage of Hyde Park Avenue's safety problems here.