Our 10 Most-Read Stories of 2023

StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today!

2023 might have been the year that the MBTA hit rock-bottom, but according to our website analytics, our readers are still excited about the possibility of a better future.

Our top stories this year focused on better things to come, with news of new connections for regional trails and bike routes, the implementation of new Amtrak services to western Massachusetts, and visionary projects that will re-imagine some of the Commonwealth's most dangerous streets.

Thanks for reading StreetsblogMASS this year – we're looking forward to covering more stories like these in 2024!

A schematic map of existing and proposed Amtrak services in western Massachusetts. New proposed services include the red line, an inland route from New Haven, CT to Boston, via Springfield, and the blue line, a new Boston-Albany route. Courtesy of MassDOT.

Amtrak's new Acela trainsets are scheduled to enter service on the Northeast Corridor in 2024. Rendering courtesy of ALSTOM SA.

The Tobin Bridge over Boston Harbor. Photo courtesy of Wikipedia photographer Chensiyuan, licensed under Creative Commons CC BY-SA 4.0.

An Amtrak train waits to depart from Springfield Union Station in January 2020. Photo by Trains in the Valley, licensed under Creative Commons BY-SA 4.0.

A 2014 illustrative rendering of planned new development in Gilman Square (left) and what the area actually looks like in 2023, after the opening of the Green Line Extension (right). Courtesy of the City of Somerville.

Chandler Street in Worcester at its intersection with Murray Avenue, one block away from Main Street. Courtesy of the City of Worcester.

Somerville's new Community Path, looking down from the viaduct over the commuter rail tracks into East Somerville. Photo courtesy of the MBTA

A person on a bike rides past a green bike signal alongside a walk sign at the Mass. Ave. and Beach Street intersection in North Cambridge while motor vehicle traffic waits at a red light. Photo by Petru Sofio.