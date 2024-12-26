Our Most-Read Stories of 2024

Our annual roundup of the year's biggest stories on StreetsblogMASS doesn't include some of the biggest transportation news stories of the year – like the remarkable comeback that the MBTA made by repairing hundreds of slow zones, or how free and reduced fares spread across the state.
Those were big stories, but they were already being covered extensively among other news outlets.
Our most-read articles were stories where StreetsblogMASS got the scoop, or uncovered important details that other outlets may have missed.
We were the first outlet to find public bid documents from the MBTA and Keolis, its commuter rail operating contractor, about a proposal to start running battery-powered electric trains on the Fairmount Line (our 5th most-read story this year).
We also broke the news about a serious problem in MassDOT's planned Interstate 90 project in Allston, where MBTA officials warned that "MBTA service would cease within weeks" if MassDOT proceeded with its current plans (that ended up being our 4th most-read story, and another evergreen StreetsblogMASS speciality – our updated in-depth explainer on the Allston I-90 project – ranked #2).
And while we weren't the first news outlet to cover the crash on Memorial Drive that killed John Corcoran (WCVB sent a photographer and did a perfunctory gloss of the cops' press release), we were the first news organization to confirm that the crash was a homicide, the first to find an eyewitness who confirmed that the driver had steered their vehicle off the highway to strike Corcoran head-on on the bike path, and the first to include important context about how the state parks agency had failed to act on previous warnings about the area.
Our report on that tragedy ended up being our most-read article of the year by far, and a follow-up on the criminal legal system's limp response to the killing – State Police Have Not Arrested John Corcoran’s Killer (Oct. 4) – just missed making this list; it was our 12th most-read story of the year.
Thanks for reading StreetsblogMASS this year – we're looking forward to covering more important news in 2025!
#1: The Killing of John Corcoran (Sept. 24)
#2: An Updated Guide to Boston's Allston/I-90 Megaproject (April 24)
#3: MassDOT Approves New Route 9 Highway Interchange In Natick, at a Price That’s 40 Percent Over Budget (July 23)
#4: MBTA, Amtrak Warn That MassDOT's Allston Highway Megaproject Could Inflict 'Significant' Impacts On Regional Rail (Oct. 10)
#5: Massachusetts Will Offer Rebates for E-Bike Purchases (April 12)
Editor's note: this program's launch date has been delayed yet again, to spring 2025. Learn more from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center.