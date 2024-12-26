Our Most-Read Stories of 2024

Our annual roundup of the year's biggest stories on StreetsblogMASS doesn't include some of the biggest transportation news stories of the year – like the remarkable comeback that the MBTA made by repairing hundreds of slow zones, or how free and reduced fares spread across the state.

Those were big stories, but they were already being covered extensively among other news outlets.

Our most-read articles were stories where StreetsblogMASS got the scoop, or uncovered important details that other outlets may have missed.

We were the first outlet to find public bid documents from the MBTA and Keolis, its commuter rail operating contractor, about a proposal to start running battery-powered electric trains on the Fairmount Line (our 5th most-read story this year).

We also broke the news about a serious problem in MassDOT's planned Interstate 90 project in Allston, where MBTA officials warned that "MBTA service would cease within weeks" if MassDOT proceeded with its current plans (that ended up being our 4th most-read story, and another evergreen StreetsblogMASS speciality – our updated in-depth explainer on the Allston I-90 project – ranked #2).

And while we weren't the first news outlet to cover the crash on Memorial Drive that killed John Corcoran (WCVB sent a photographer and did a perfunctory gloss of the cops' press release), we were the first news organization to confirm that the crash was a homicide, the first to find an eyewitness who confirmed that the driver had steered their vehicle off the highway to strike Corcoran head-on on the bike path, and the first to include important context about how the state parks agency had failed to act on previous warnings about the area.

Our report on that tragedy ended up being our most-read article of the year by far, and a follow-up on the criminal legal system's limp response to the killing – State Police Have Not Arrested John Corcoran’s Killer (Oct. 4) – just missed making this list; it was our 12th most-read story of the year.

Thanks for reading StreetsblogMASS this year – we're looking forward to covering more important news in 2025!

A ghost bike memorial to John Corcoran, who was killed by an SUV driver on the bike path next to Memorial Drive in Cambridge in September. Photo courtesy of Peter Cheung.

A detail of the proposed new street grid between I-90 and Cambridge Street from the MassDOT concept plan for the Allston/I-90 Multimodal Project. Courtesy of MassDOT.

A MassDOT rendering of its proposed "diverging diamond" interchange at the intersection of Route 9 and Main Street in Natick. Courtesy of MassDOT.

The Grand Junction railway bridge, which spans the Charles River near Boston University, is a crucial link in the MBTA's regional rail network, but MassDOT's highway building plans in Allston would put the bridge out of service for several years.

Editor's note: this program's launch date has been delayed yet again, to spring 2025. Learn more from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center.

Aseem Deodhar brings out the RadMission e-bike he purchased in 2022. Photo by Grecia White.

The newly-paved McGrath Highway in Somerville includes a buffered curbside bike lane that narrowed the obsolete highway from 6 to 4 lanes. Photographed on Oct. 1, 2024.

Governor Healey (at podium) speaks at the MBTA's Morton Street station in Mattapan on August 13, 2024, several months after StreetsblogMASS broke the news about plans to electrify the MBTA Fairmount Line.

People on bikes ride down Memorial Drive near John F. Kennedy Street in July 2023. Courtesy of Car Free Boston.

A Boston cop talks on his phone next to a wrecked police cruiser in the aftermath of an April 20th crash on Tremont Street in downtown Boston. Photo by Sean MacDonald, used with the photographer's permission.